× Get beer, wine right at your doorstep; BJ’s expands same day delivery service in Connecticut

WESTBOROUGH, Mass — No more picking up those adult beverages from the store, now they can be at your door in just a few hours… that’s if you’re a BJ’s Wholesale Club member!

Just in time for the holidays, BJ’s announced it has expanded its same-day delivery service in Connecticut to include beer and wine.

The new expansion will not be available at all locations, only at clubs that sell alcohol. Those specific clubs are Fairfield, Waterford, Southington and Brookfield.

“We’re focused on making it even more convenient for our members to shop and save,” the retailer’s senior vice president and Chief Digital Officer, Rafeh Masood said. “That’s why we’re excited to expand our same-day delivery service to include alcohol, giving our members added convenience as they prepare for the busy holiday season.”

Club members can choose from dozens of top-rated beers and popular wines to order for same-day delivery, including:

BJ’s recently released exclusive line of wines, Wellsley Farms Prosecco, Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet Sauvignon, Malbec and Pinot Grigio.

Josh Cellars

Kendall Jackson

Corona

White Claw Hard Seltzer

Budweiser

For more information on BJ’s same-day delivery or to see if the service is available in your location, visit delivery.BJs.com.