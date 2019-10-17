× Kellog introduces ‘All Together’ cereal to support anti-bullying, LGBTQ advocacy

Kellog Company has partnered with GLAAD to launch an ” All Together” cereal to support GLAAD’s anti-bullying and LGBTQ advocacy efforts.

Kellog’s says the cereal is a limited edition variety pack with six individual boxes included. The cereal is a mix of Corn Flakes, Froot Loops, Frosted Flakes, Frosted Mini Wheats, Raisin Bran, Rice Krispies.

At Kellogg Company, we're ALL TOGETHER taking a stand against bullying, and we're proud to support #SpiritDay. Get your limited edition box of ALL TOGETHER cereal at https://t.co/EB0eb3Z5Ob pic.twitter.com/DrsuHvG9KE — Kellogg Company (@KelloggCompany) October 17, 2019

Kellog’s released the following statement:

We all belong together. So for the first time in history, our famous mascots and cereals are offered exclusively together in the same box for All Together Cereal. It’s a symbol of acceptance no matter how you look, where you’re from or who you love. We believe that all people deserve an environment where they can be their best selves. That’s why Kellogg’s has joined forces as an official partner of GLAAD to celebrate Spirit Day, the largest most visible anti-bullying campaign in the world where millions wear purple to stand up against bullying, and to support a more accepting world for LGBTQ youth. Kellogg is donating $50,000 to GLAAD to support their anti-bullying and LGBTQ advocacy work. Each limited edition box of All Together Cereal includes individual boxes: Raisin Bran, Corn Flakes, Rice Krispies, Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops and Frosted Mini Wheats. To learn more about Spirit Day and take the pledge to stand up against bullying go to: https://www.glaad.org/spiritday#intro

