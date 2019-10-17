Lawyer argues home invasion killer deserves new trial

Who to call if you lose power in CT
Posted 5:04 PM, October 17, 2019

Joshua A. Komisarjevsky

HARTFORD — A lawyer for convicted home invasion killer Joshua Komisarjevsky has told the Connecticut Supreme Court that his client did not get a fair trial because a judge refused to move the proceedings out of New Haven.

Attorney John Holdridge argued Komisarjevsky’s appeal before the high court Thursday. A ruling on whether a new trial is warranted is expected in several months.

Komisarjevsky and Steven Hayes are serving life prison sentences for the 2007 killings of Jennifer Hawke-Petit and her daughters, 17-year-old Hayley and 11-year-old Michaela, in Cheshire, in New Haven County. Hayes dropped his appeal.

The Hartford Courant reports Holdridge told justices that New Haven-area residents were too upset by the killings to pick jurors and hold a trial there.

Prosecutor Marjorie Allen Dauster said the defense never proved their unfair trial claims.

