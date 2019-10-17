× Pedestrian struck, killed in Berlin

BERLIN — Police say a person is dead after being struck by a car Wednesday night.

Around 10:40 p.m., police say the person was struck in the area of 319 New Britain Road (Prentice Place Condominiums).

Police say the vehicle that struck the person was not there when officers arrived on scene.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until the next of kin has been notified.

Investigating officers are seeking assistance from citizens who may have been traveling in this area at that time, witnessed what occurred, or have access to video that may have captured the crash. Anyone with information is urged to contact Officer Tom Bobok directly at (860) 828-7088 or tbobok@berlinpd.org .