Silver Alert issued for 5-year-old from Hartford

Posted 9:49 AM, October 17, 2019

HARTFORD — Police have issued a Silver Alert for 5-year-old Tyrone Campbell.

According to police, Campbell was last seen on October 11th.

He is a black male with black hair and brown eyes, 3’0″ and weighs about 42 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, a blue/green sweatshirt, and sweatpants. Police say he is with his biological mother.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact Hartford Police at 860-757-4000.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.

 

