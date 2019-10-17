Silver Alert issued for 5-year-old from Hartford
HARTFORD — Police have issued a Silver Alert for 5-year-old Tyrone Campbell.
According to police, Campbell was last seen on October 11th.
He is a black male with black hair and brown eyes, 3’0″ and weighs about 42 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, a blue/green sweatshirt, and sweatpants. Police say he is with his biological mother.
If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact Hartford Police at 860-757-4000.
Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.
41.765804 -72.673372