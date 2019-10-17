Still breezy tonight but a clearer Friday on tap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It was a very busy Wednesday night but conditions are on the rise. Tonight the winds stick around, a few left over light showers possible. But mainly dry overnight with some gradual clearing.

Now lets talk about the winds. While they are continuing to back off it'll still be a bit breezy for our Friday. Winds remaining generally out of the NW around 10-20 mph. Nothing too significant.

The sky conditions only get better as the day goes on Friday. Thinking we start off with some lingering clouds around for the morning but by the late afternoon, we're getting a good deal of sunshine in the mix with temperatures in the upper 50s.

After that its, HELLO WEEKEND, conditions only look to improve from there. Sunny skies highs around seasonably or slight above, with light winds.

By early next week, we're watching the tropics, an area of low pressure in the Gulf may make its way north. The track brings the system system well of Connecticut. We'll continue to monitor the formation and if any of the rain or wind makes it way towards us. That timing would be around Sunday night into Monday. Models suggesting it stays well south so little to no impact here in CT maybe just some choppy waves out on the sound. We'll continue to monitor.

If you want to take look at some of the numbers from Wednesday night's storm. See below.

CONNECTICUT PEAK WIND GUSTS

60 mph Groton

54 mph Bridgeport

49 mph Bradley Airport

40 mph New Haven

MASSACHUSETTS PEAK WIND GUSTS

90 mph Provincetown

89 mph Wellfleet

70 mph Boston (Logan Airport)

69 mph Rockport

66 mph Nantucket

64 mph Milton

This storm really dropped in pressure overnight (bombogenesis!), leading to 973 mb setting a record for the lowest October pressure in Boston. pic.twitter.com/QreCCHrZT0 — Dan Amarante (@DanAmarante) October 17, 2019

FORECAST:

TODAY: Breezy and cool with partial clearing. A leftover shower at times during the day, especially in Litchfield County. High: 55-60.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the 40s and a slowly subsiding breeze.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, blustery and cool. Highs: 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 60.

SUNDAY: Sunny. Above average. High: upper 60s.

MONDAY: Chance for evening shower. High: 60s

