Trumbull teen raises over $12,000 to fight childhood cancer

Posted 1:38 PM, October 17, 2019

Jessie is trying to help those suffering from childhood cancer by raising money and growing out her hair for the past year.

At a fundraiser Wednesday night. Four people, including Jessie donated their hair.

Her goal was to raise $10,000. She ended up raising $12,675 and her fundraising page will be up until the end of the month.

Jessie also has Down Syndrome, and hopes to show the world just how much you can accomplish when you put your mind to it.

