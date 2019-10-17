WEATHER ALERT: Gusty, scattered showers; Clearer Friday on tap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

After a wild night in the weather world across New England, things are starting to quiet down just a bit this morning. There are a number of trees and wires down across the state, leading to delays in closings for many schools. Here’s a link to the list.

The worst of the rain and wind is over, but we still have gusty winds on tap for the rest of the day today. Last night and early this morning, gusts reached some pretty impressive levels. Here’s a list of a few of the highest wind gusts in the area:

CONNECTICUT

60 mph Groton

54 mph Bridgeport

49 mph Bradley Airport

40 mph New Haven

MASSACHUSETTS

90 mph Provincetown

89 mph Wellfleet

70 mph Boston (Logan Airport)

69 mph Rockport

66 mph Nantucket

64 mph Milton

This storm really dropped in pressure overnight (bombogenesis!), leading to 973 mb setting a record for the lowest October pressure in Boston. pic.twitter.com/QreCCHrZT0 — Dan Amarante (@DanAmarante) October 17, 2019

We do still have a High Wind Warning for the southern half of CT, with a Wind Advisory for the northern half of the state.

Wind will be gusting 30-40 mph during the day today, so it’ll still be a blustery and cool day. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies with the chance for a few lingering showers during the day. It won’t be nearly as heavy rain as what we saw last night, but it may be wise to take the umbrella today.

By tonight and into tomorrow, that wind continues to ease up a bit. Temperatures on Friday stay cool in the 50s to near 60.

For this weekend, high pressure builds back in and the weather looks great. We’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies with temperatures around 60 on Saturday before jumping into the mid/upper 60s by Sunday.

Lots of trees and wires down this morning, with some schools closed or delayed due to power outages. Still a gusty wind around 40 mph at times today. A few showers at times as well.

Details on @Fox61news all morning! pic.twitter.com/cGYKUiVxOc — Dan Amarante (@DanAmarante) October 17, 2019

FORECAST:

TODAY: Breezy and cool with partial clearing. A leftover shower at times during the day, especially in Litchfield County. High: 55-60.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with lows in the 40s and a slowly subsiding breeze.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, blustery and cool. Highs: 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 60.

SUNDAY: Sunny. Above average. High: upper 60s.

MONDAY: Chance for evening shower. High: 60s

