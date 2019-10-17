Who to call if you lose power in Connecticut

Who to call if you lose power in CT
Posted 12:19 AM, October 17, 2019, by , Updated at 12:27AM, October 17, 2019

Residential Electric Digital Meter

In the event of any dangerous situation such as fire, wires down, or an other life-threatening situation you should call 911.

EVERSOURCE

Most of Connecticut is covered by Eversource. To report an outage go to eversource.com

You can also call Eversource at 800-286-2000. To see their outage map, click here.

UNITED ILLUMINATING

The greater New Haven area is covered by United Illuminating. You can report an outage online at uinet.com

If you have an “electricity emergency” you can call 800-722-5584.

NORWICH

The city of Norwich has its own public utility. NPU’s customer service center can be reached at 860-887-2555.

 

 

