Woman arrested after reportedly breaking into Plainfield church, pulling knife on pastor: Police

PLAINFIELD — Police say 45-year-old Jennifer McCroby was arrested after breaking into the Central Assembly of God church and pulling a knife on the pastor.

Just before 9 p.m., officers responded to the church on Putnam Road after a pastor reported there was a woman inside after hours.

According to the pastor, he asked McCroby how she got in the building, and she reportedly said she broke in. While the pastor spoke with McCroby, she pulled a knife from her belt, police say. The pastor began backing away and was able to call police.

When police arrived, they checked the building but it appeared McCroby left the building back where she came from. A State Police K-9 unit was called to the scene to help track McCroby. Before they went outside, they conducted a second search of the building alongside Plainfield police, including the locked rooms.

Police say they found McCroby in a room on the back side of the building where she was laying on the floor underneath a plastic tarp, wrapped in a shower curtain.

According to police, McCroby was asked to surrender her knife, which she did without incident.

McCroby was taken into custody and taken back to the Plainfield Police Department. McCroby was charged with Burglary, Criminal Trespassing, Criminal Mischief, Reckless Endangerment, Threatening, Carrying a Dangerous Weapon, and Possession of less than 1/2 oz of Marijuana.

McCroby was held on bail and will be in court on Thursday.