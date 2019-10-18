US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally at the Dickerson Community Center in Daytona, Florida, on October 29, 2016.
Clinton embarks this weekend on the frenetic final 10 days of her White House campaign, determined to shake off renewed controversy over the FBI probe into her private emails.
The 69-year-old Democrat -- vying to become America's first female president -- is still the frontrunner to win the November 8 election over her Republican rival Donald Trump.
/ AFP / Jewel SAMAD (Photo credit should read JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)
38 people cited for violations in Clinton email probe
WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department has completed its internal investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton’s use of private email and found violations by 38 people, some of whom may face disciplinary action.
The department determined that those 38 people were “culpable” in 91 cases of sending classified information in messages that ended up in Clinton’s personal email.
The 38 are current and former State Department officials but were not identified in the report that was sent to Congress this week.
The investigation covered 33,000 emails that Clinton turned over for review after her use of the private email account became public.
The department said it found a total of 588 violations involving information then or now deemed to be classified, but could not assign fault in 497 cases.