All the holiday movies and shows coming to Netflix in 2019

Author: Suzanne Nuyen, TEGNA

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas over at Netflix. The streaming service hasn’t finished it’s October “Netflix and Chills” Halloween programming yet, but it’s already gearing up to unload an avalanche of holiday content.

The first film in Netflix’s lineup of 2019 holiday content will drop on November 1. The lineup includes the third installment of its “A Christmas Prince” franchise. The first film, which was about a journalist who falls in love with a seemingly playboy prince while she’s in a foreign country covering his coronation, launched the streaming service’s highly successful holiday content. The third installment, titled “A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby” will see a new royal added to the family.

Vanessa Hudgens returns for another Netflix holiday movie. The film, called “The Knight Before Christmas,” is not a sequel to “The Princess Switch,” where she played a baker who finds out she looks just like the princess in a foreign kingdom. In “The Knight Before Christmas,” Hudgens plays an Ohio teacher who helps a medieval knight fulfill his quest to send him back in time to his home.

Popular cooking competitions “Nailed It!” and “The Great British Baking Show” will also air holiday themed episodes of their shows. Former bakers from past seasons of “The Great British Baking Show” will return for a series of holiday themed challenges.

Here’s everything that Netflix has in store for the holiday season:

Available November 1

Netflix

“Holiday in The Wild”

“Sex in the City” star Kristin Davis and Rob Lowe star as a divorcee and safari pilot who meet on a safari in Africa during Christmas.

“Christmas Break-In”

“Christmas Survival”

“Elliot the Littlest Reindeer”

“Holly Star”

“Santa Girl”

“The Christmas Candle”

“Christmas in the Heartland”

Available November 4

“A Holiday Engagement”

“Christmas Crush”

“Dear Santa”

Available November 8

Netflix

“Let It Snow”