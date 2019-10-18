Beautiful weekend on tap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy Friday! While the breeze will still be noticeable out there today, it won’t be nearly as strong as what we felt yesterday morning. The cool wind from the northwest will be around 10-25 mph today with a few gusts up to 30 mph possible.

Even though we still have the breeze, we at least will enjoy sunshine during the day today. Morning clouds will gradually move out, leading to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Temperatures will stay cool as we top out in the 50s to near 60.

Tonight, we have a FROST ADVISORY in effect for most of the state as lows drop into the 30s by early Saturday morning.

After that chilly start to the day on Saturday, we’ll warm to around 60 and enjoy abundant sunshine for the rest of the weekend. Sunday will be even warmer than Saturday, with many towns warming into the mid 60s!

By early next week, we’re watching the tropics, an area of low pressure in the Gulf may make its way north. The track brings the system well to our south. We’ll continue to monitor the formation and if any of the rain or wind makes it way towards us, but that doesn’t look likely at this time. That timing would be around Sunday night into Monday. All models suggesting it stays well south so little to no impact here in CT. Rain moves back in for us by Tuesday.

FORECAST:

TONIGHT: Frost Advisory for all of inland CT. Lows: mid 30s inland, near 40 at the shore.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High: 60.

SUNDAY: Sunny. Above average. High: upper 60s.

MONDAY: Chance for evening shower. High: 60s

