Berlin police identify New Britain resident struck and killed Wednesday night

BERLIN — Police identified 58-year-old Janine Wiktor as the person who was struck and killed Wednesday night on New Britain Road.

Around 10:40 p.m., police say the person was struck in the area of 319 New Britain Road (Prentice Place Condominiums).

Police say the vehicle that struck the person was not there when officers arrived on the scene.

Investigators are still trying to find the vehicle and the driver involved in the hit and run. They say there will be damage to the front end/bumper, hood, and possibly windshield.

Any tips or information can be submitted directly to Officer Tom Bobok directly at (860) 828-7088 or tbobok@berlinpd.org . Information can be submitted anonymously through this website.