East Haven Police identify victim, driver in deadly pedestrian crash

EAST HAVEN — Police said a pedestrian was killed Friday after being struck by a car.

East Haven Police Department said around 4 p.m., they responded to 526 Main Street for a report of a pedestrian struck. Police said when they arrived, they found a male victim lying in the road. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Saturday police identified the victim as 72-year-old Alfred Hendrickson of East Haven.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, 61-year-old Mark Travisano, remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police say the accident, and the circumstances leading up to it, are still under investigation by the South Central Connecticut Traffic Unit.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 203-468-3820.