Foodie Friday: El Camion in Woodbury

Tacos, tacos, and more tacos. Ok, burritos, too.

El Camion in Woodbury is a cozy spot that serves up Mexican fare where flavors are through the roof.

Once a delicious food truck is now a place to eat in and enjoy an array of items.

First, it’s all fresh & made to order.

The tacos are legit. From steak, chicken, pork, fish – even sweet potato.

C’mon.

The best thing about these tacos, each one has a unique flavor profile, so they don’t all taste the same. The fish tacos are dredged in coconut milk and topped with mango salsa. The pork tacos have a pineapple salsa. A true foodie’s delight.

“People love the variety,” smiled owner Haig Leonard. “We have people that will eat the fish tacos last because they say it’s kinda sweet, like a dessert, ha ha.”

If burritos are your thing, you better come hungry. These things are packed with ingredients that are filled with flavor.

You can make anything into a rice bowl too, so the options are endless.

“I love the chicken, but my husband raves about their fish taco,” wrote Andrea P. in an online review. “No matter what you get, everything is super fresh and just so darn tasty! Bring your appetite.”

Just make sure you save some room for the homemade chips and salsa.