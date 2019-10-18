× Johnson & Johnson recalls baby powder for asbestos

Author: TEGNA

Johnson & Johnson is voluntarily recalling a batch of baby powder in the United States.

According to a press release J&J, the recall comes after a U.S. Food and Drug Administration test found traces of asbestos in a bottle purchased from an online retailer.

The company is recalling lot #22318RB of baby powder. Johnson & Johnson said they do not know if cross-contamination led to a false positive, if the sample tested came from a bottle with an intact seal or if the sample was prepared in a controlled environment. The company does not know if the product was authentic or counterfeit.

The recall from J&J comes a day after the company agreed to pay nearly $117 million to settle litigation over its marketing of trans-vaginal surgical mesh devices. Last week, a Philadelphia jury awarded $8 billion in punitive damages against J&J after their drug was linked to the abnormal growth of female breast tissue in boys.

In addition, J&J still has thousands of outstanding lawsuits claiming patients were harmed by products including baby powder, opioid painkillers and prescription drugs.