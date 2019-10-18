Man arrested in connection to 2018 fatal hit-and-run in Hamden

HAMDEN — Police have made an arrest in connection to a fatal hit-and-run on July 1, 2018.

Hamden Police Department said they’ve arrested William Moultrie, 53, formerly of New Haven, and charged him with evading responsibility/death, tampering with physical evidence and other charges.

Police said on July 1, around 2 a.m., 51-year-old Melissa Reddick was crossing Dixwell Avenue, in the area of Morse Street, when she was struck by a vehicle.

Police said the vehicle then fled northbound on Dixwell Avenue. Police said Reddick died from her injuries at the hospital. Police said after looking through hours of video, they discovered the wanted vehicle.

“The vehicle was parked in a residential garage in New Haven,” police said. “Further investigation revealed that William Moultrie was the operator of the vehicle.”

Police said an arrest warrant was approved for Moultrie, who was arrested at his current address in Georgetown, South Carolina.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond and is set to appear in Meriden Superior Court on November 1.