Man found competent for trial in killing of 12-year-old

Posted 7:59 PM, October 18, 2019, by

BRIDGEPORT — A Connecticut man charged in the killing of a 12-year-old boy has been found competent to stand trial.

The Connecticut Post reports that after a reviewing a report by a psychologist and psychiatrist a judge found 18-year-old Tajay Chambers mentally competent for trial Thursday.

Chambers has been charged with murder under special circumstances in the drive-by shooting of 12-year-old Clinton Howell in December.

Police said Chambers had been aiming for Howell’s cousin, who he and the driver believed was part of a rival gang, when Howell was shot in the chest while standing outside his home in Bridgeport.

Officials say 17-year-old Alexander Bolanos was driving the car. He’s being treated as a juvenile and his case is sealed.

Chambers’ lawyer declined to comment.

The case is set to continue Nov. 21.

