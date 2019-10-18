× North Haven Barnes and Noble employee arrested, charged with reportedly stealing around $15,000

NORTH HAVEN — Police say 24-year-old North Haven resident Samantha Kobuta was taken into custody Friday on larceny charges after reportedly stealing from her employer.

Police were contacted on August 26th by Barnes and Noble to help in an investigation into fraudulent returns by an employee.

According to police, Kobuta, as a manager, conducted over 150 fraudulent returns at the North Haven Barnes and Noble. Police say she stole around $15,000 worth of cash in a three-month period while doing the returns.

Police arrested Kobuta on Friday and she was charged with Larceny in the Second Degree.

She was held on a $25,000 bond.