Parent ‘extremely lucky’ after pole skewers car – minutes after school drop-off

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — One North Carolina parent had a terrifyingly close call during a crash Friday morning.

Thomasville police shared photos of the car crash near Winston Street.

“No injuries but extremely lucky!” police said in the Twitter post. 

The parent driving had just dropped off their child at school when they crashed into a utility pole and the pole ended up smashing through one of the backseat windows.

Police closed Salem Street from Winston Street to Lodge Drive.

According to Duke Energy, 241 people are without power in the area.

