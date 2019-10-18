PD: Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in East Haven

EAST HAVEN — Police said a pedestrian was killed Friday after being struck by a car.

East Haven Police Department said around 4 p.m., they responded to 526 Main Street for a report of a pedestrian struck. Police said when they arrived, they found a male victim lying in the road.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

No other details were released.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police at 203-468-3820.