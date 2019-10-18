× PD: Pedestrian struck and killed, Bridgeport woman arrested and charged with Manslaughter

BRIDGEPORT — A pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing Barnum Avenue, near the intersection of East Main Street early Friday morning.

Police responded to the scene of the fatal crash at 430 Barnum Avenue just after 1:30 a.m.

According to officials, 27-year-old Moniece McNeil, of Bridgeport was driving a 2015 Volkswagen Passat westbound on Barnum Ave when she struck the unidentified man.

Emergency crews arrived on scene and performed life saving techniques. The unidentified male was transported to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead due to blunt force trauma.

Police found McNeil to be intoxicated and was arrested for Manslaughter in the 2nd Degree with a Motor Vehicle and Insufficient Insurance. She is being held on a $150,000 bond.

An investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing and is being conducted by the Bridgeport Police Department Crash Reconstruction Team.

Anyone with additional information, related to this crash, is asked to contact Bridgeport Officer John Perry at 203-576-7640.