Retired West Hartford police captain dies after long battle with brain cancer

WEST HARTFORD — West Hartford Police Department reported Friday that they have lost one of their own.

According to a statement, retired Police Captain David Dubiel lost his long and courageous battle with brain cancer on Thursday.

West Hartford Police say Dubiel retired in 2012 after 21 years of service as the Captain of Support Services.

“He was an outstanding person, athlete, and police officer,” the department said of Dubiel.

According to officials, Dubiel earned his Bachelors of Arts degree from in Sociology, as well as a Masters Degree in Criminal Justice at Central Connecticut State University.

After retiring from WHPD, Dubiel was an Assistant Professor of Criminal Justice at Manchester Community College and taught part time at CCSU and Post University.

Funeral services are still being arranged.