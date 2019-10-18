Somers continues to clean up after strong storm sweeps through

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOMERS -- Friday, clean up efforts started early in Somers after a strong storm swept through Wednesday night.

At the height of the storm, hundreds were left without power.

The Somers Department of Public Works spent part of their morning on Billings Road.

Crews cut down trees and branches. Many roads in town were impassable due to downed wires and trees on the road. Some drivers had to circle around and find alternate routes due to the closures.

“We had nine to 10 areas closed off due to trees," said Fran Bugden a Maintainer at the Somers Department of Public Works.

Also dealing with damage was the Cedar Knob Golf Course. Two huge trees were uprooted in the middle of the course.

“I was like 'oh my goodness', some of the big key trees on the golf course were blown right over. We have quite the mess to address and take care of,” said John Gale, the Owner of Cedar Knob Golf Course.

The Department of Public works tells FOX61 they will continue to work until all town roads are passable.