Special delivery by the Milford Fire Department

MILFORD - The Milford Fire Department received an important call Tuesday morning.

It was not for a fire or someone in distress, it was a very nervous couple and they had good reason.

“It was definitely a little nerve-racking,” said Milford Firefighter/Paramedic Maureen Hickey.

Tuesday morning, just before 6, Milford Fire received a call from a couple who didn’t think they were going to make it to the hospital for the birth of their first child.

It started out just like any other call.,” said Kerry Warren, a Milford Firefighter/EMT. “We got the information and started heading that way thinking about how we were going to help these people.”

Paramedics and EMTs arrived at Julie and Caleb Butera’s home.

“He’s running around grabbing things,” said Julie Butera of her husband, Caleb.

“Packing a bag for me,” said Caleb Butera. “Packing a bag for her. Packing a bag for the little one.”

“Everything went pretty smoothly,” Hickey said. “I mean, everything that could’ve gone right went right for us and the whole team worked together.”

Fortunately, for the family, one of the first arriving firefighter EMTs was a person, who had done this before.

“I have two girls of my own,” said Justin Edo, a Milford Firefighter/EMT. “They were both born at home in the living room of my house on purpose, planned but that definitely set me up for this.”

“Once it hit that point, the EMS is like, just looked at us and said ‘we’re doing this here,’” said Julie Butera.

Beautiful Natalie Grace Butera, born at 6:21 Tuesday morning, weighed in at 7lbs, 1oz.

“This baby came out quick and just started crying right away,” said Edo. “It was almost like a movie you know.”

“It was really an honor and a privilege to be able to help the family out that day and, all things the same, it just went very well,” said Warren.

“It was so refreshing to be part of somebody’s best day instead of their worst you know,” said Edo. “Too often we deal with the worst times of peoples lives.”

Mom, dad and the beautiful baby Butera are still living on cloud 9.