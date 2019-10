× State park closed in Kent due to storm damage

KENT– Several parts of the state have seen some serious damage after Wednesday night’s coastal storm.

CT State Parks officials took to Twitter to announce Macedonia Brook State Park in Kent is closed Friday due to downed trees and power lines.

Emergency officials are working on addressing the damage.

Macedonia Brook State Park in Kent is closed on Friday, October 18th to address downed trees and power lines. — CT State Parks (@CTStateParks) October 18, 2019

FOX61 will continue to monitor any other closings caused by the storm.