Western New York man adopts 5 siblings so they can stay together

Posted 4:19 PM, October 18, 2019, by , Updated at 04:21PM, October 18, 2019

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lamont Thomas has fostered more than 30 children and adopted close to a dozen.

But Thursday was extra special. He adopted five siblings — ages 4, 3, 2 and 1 — so they could stay together, WGRZ reports.

A 2 On Your Side camera was inside judge Lisa Rodwin’s courtroom for the special adoption ceremony.

“I fought for close to two and a half years just to be able to get them together, and we won, we got it,” Thomas said. “I wanted to be the difference, make a difference by being a difference for these youth.”

Thomas says he will make sure the children thrive and have a great future.

