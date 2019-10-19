What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?

2-alarm fire in Middlefield destroys house

Posted 6:15 AM, October 19, 2019, by , Updated at 06:16AM, October 19, 2019

MIDDLEFIELD – An overnight fire has destroyed a home in Middlefield, but luckily no one was hurt.

Valley Shore dispatch said the original call came in about 1:45 a.m. Saturday for the house on Reeds Gap Road – that’s just across the road from Lyman Orchards. Firefighters used the pond in front of the Apple Barrel store as a water source.

The fire went to 2-alarms and mutual aid from surrounding towns was called in. The home appears to be a total loss. No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported.

FOX61 News has a crew on scene; we’ll have live reports on the FOX61 Morning News.

