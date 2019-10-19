× Berlin Police looking for driver who hit and killed a woman Wednesday night

BERLIN – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the driver who hit and killed a woman Wednesday evening during the storm.

The woman has been identified as Janine Wiktor, 58, of New Britain.

Police said Wiktor was hit and killed on New Britain Road by the Prentice Place Condominiums.

“I feel so bad. I feel so bad,” said Ferhat Demirer, owner of Empire Pizza.

Dermirer said the incident happened just 40 minutes after he closed his doors up for the night.

He recalled the road conditions being extremely poor from the storm which worsened the visibility in the area.

“After nighttime, it was too dark over here especially that section that she got hit. It’s too dark over there. You barely see,” emirer.

Investigators are now on the hunt for the car that will most likely have damage to the front end, bumper, hood and possibly the windshield.

“If you’re in the auto repair business and you have a recent customer who have similar damage, we want to hear from you and we’re trying to locate the operator involved and the vehicle involved in this incident and we want to hear from you as well,” said Deputy Chief Christopher Ciuci of the Berlin Police Department.

“If you hit someone, why would you escape and run off? Just pull over and try to help her,” added Demirer.

Those that work in the Demirer told FOX61 he saw Wiktor all the time on New Britain Road pushing her cart of belongings.

“She was homeless and I walked out and I said hey hey and she looked at and she showed me her middle finger. I was going to ask her if she’s hungry and I was going to give her some pizzas,” added Demirer.

If you witnessed anything or if you see a car with visible damage, police are urging you to reach out to them.