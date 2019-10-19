× Man seriously injured when car falls off support jack

MERIDEN – A 31-year-old man was reportedly seriously injured when a car fell off the support jack, trapping him underneath the vehicle.

Meriden City Police, City Fire and ambulance services all responded to the Eastgate Common apartments on Gravel Street around 9:00 a.m. to assist the injured man, who was reportedly working on his vehicle when the car jack gave way.

Several bystanders reportedly helped lift the car off the unidentified man before emergency services arrived on scene. The man was then taken to Mid State Medical Center for treatment.

The man’s condition is unknown at this time.