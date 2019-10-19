× Man shot in leg; Hartford police track down 2 suspects, 2 guns

HARTFORD – Two men are in custody after another man was shot in the leg in Hartford’s North End last night.

Police say the city’s ShotSpotter system indicated gunfire in the area of 95 Enfield Street about 10 p.m. Friday. Arriving officers found the victim, and a suspect who ran from police. But officers were able to chase him down and take him into custody, and they recovered a gun. A short time later, they say they located a second suspect, and a seized another gun.

Detectives from the department’s Major Crime Division are investigating. No other details have been released so far.