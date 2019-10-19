× Southington man dies in single-car crash in Plainville

PLAINVILLE – Connecticut State Police are investigating why a car driven by a Southington man veered off of I-84, killing him.

Police say they responded to I-84 Eastbound a mile past Exit 32 about 10:20 Friday night. A 2007 Honda Accord driven by 22-year-old Dominic Hamm had traveled off the right side of the highway, down a grass embankment, and struck a tree.

Police say Hamm, of Southington, died at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact Trooper Mendoza at Troop H in Hartford, at 860-534-1000.