Sunny and spectacular today!

After that chilly, frosty start this morning, temperatures will warm up nicely this afternoon under sunny skies with highs near 60 degrees. After several gusty days, the wind finally calms down which will be nice for a change.

Sunday’s forecast is really tricky as a storm slides far south of Connecticut. The day will start off sunny, but clouds will increase midday, turning cloudy. There is a chance for evening showers, depending on how close the storm gets. Latest computer guidance has most the rain staying off shore tomorrow evening into tomorrow night. However, we still cannot rule out the chance for a little rain especially along the shore. Hopefully, the rain totally misses and we stay dry. But for now, plan on at least the chance for a shower.

Looking ahead to next week, Monday is beautiful, with plenty of sunshine, Tuesday and Wednesday look wet with the chance for showers both days. The second half of the week look pleasant again with sunshine and temperatures averaging in the low 60s.

TODAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 60.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. Lows: 33-43.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, chance for evening shower(s). High: Near 60.

MONDAY: Sunny. High: Mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Showers. High: Upper 50s – low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: AM showers. High: Near 60.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 60s.

