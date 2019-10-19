What’s on your Fall #CTBucketList?

Water rescue at Amston Lake in Hebron; three patients transported

HEBRON – State Police, EMT’s and fire crews have responded to a reported possible drowning at Amston Lake in Hebron. The call came in about 2:45 p.m. Sources tell FOX61 that three patients have been transported. One was in cardiac arrest; crews started CPR on that patient and they were transported from the scene by LifeStar helicopter. Two other patients are being taken by ambulance to a hospital clinic in Marlborough.

State Police could only confirm that they are on scene for a medical incident.

Amston Lake is shared by three towns: Hebron, Lebanon, and Colchester.

