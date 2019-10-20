× Bald Eagle dies from injuries after being struck by car

BETHANY — A Bald Eagle that was rescued after being struck by a motor vehicle has died.

The eagle, which was being treated at the Sharon Audubon, was too badly injured to survive.

Connecticut State Police said they responded to the area of Route 8 Southbound, in the area of exit 25 for the report of a bald eagle on the right shoulder Wednesday afternoon.

“Unfortunately, upon the arrival of Troopers it was discovered that the eagle was struck by a motor vehicle and sustained a broken wing,” CT State Police said in a Facebook post.”

Officials said a second eagle being treated for poisoning in an unrelated incident is recovering.