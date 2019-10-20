CTBucketList: FOX61 Fall RV Road Trip: Litchfield County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Wednesday had Margaux Farrell and Keith McGilvery trading in the road for the rails in Thomaston at the Railroad Museum of New England for the FOX61 Fall RV Road Trip!

Museum director, Steven Casey says there are many reasons families love to visit. “It’s a combination of good things they get together they put their cell phones down they talk to each other they have a great time they go out when they come here this time of year they go out to the pumpkin patch go out and have a nice little pumpkin and everybody’s happy the kids go out in the field like crazy.”

Aside from experiencing a ride on the rails, the leaf-peeping tour is also in full swing and showcases the beauty of the season in our state. “Well we go north and it’s pretty much peak this weekend so the foliage is really nice then we head south to the pumpkin patch,” says volunteer, Bill Dressler.

Stop two had some more beauty to take in at Sunset Meadow Vineyard in Goshen. “We are one of the largest growing vineyards in New England you get to come and try true Connecticut wines we grow red grapes we grow white grapes and we have over 28 different wines that you can come in and try,” says team member Chris Chichester.

And to cap off the day, our team visited the 151-year-old family-owned and operated Angevine Farm in Warren.

“Well the view is beautiful We have a great community and our families always here. You can pick a pumpkin and make a great memory we have a lot of great photo spots to take pictures where you can’t get that in the grocery store or the big box, says co-owner, Lisa Angevine Burgs