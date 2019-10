× North Haven Police Officer rescues runaway pony

NORTH HAVEN — A police officer responded to an unusual call to Sunday morning.

Officer Petrillo of the North Haven Police Department responded to Middletown Avenue on calls for a loose horse roaming in the area.

The horse was actually a pony named Annie.

Petrillo was able to gain Annie’s trust and with the help of a nearby neighbor, a leash.

The pony was returned to her ranch safely.