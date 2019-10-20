× Chance for a shower late today, sunny and mild Monday

Tonight while on the chillier side there are no advisories in place. We’ll drop back into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees with mainly clear skies.

Sunday’s forecast is really tricky as a storm slides far south of Connecticut. The day will start off sunny, but clouds will increase midday, turning cloudy. There is a chance for evening showers, depending on how close the storm gets. Latest computer guidance has most the rain staying off shore tomorrow evening into tomorrow night. However, we still cannot rule out the chance for a little rain especially along the shore. Hopefully, the rain totally misses and we stay dry. But for now, plan on at least the chance for a shower in some

Looking ahead to next week, Monday is beautiful with plenty of sunshine; Tuesday looks wet and the first part of Wednesday does as well. High pressure builds in for the end of the week with seasonable temperatures and sunshine.

FORECAST:

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, chance for evening shower(s). High: Near 60.

MONDAY: Sunny. High: Mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Showers. High: Upper 50s – low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: AM showers. High: Near 60.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 60s.

SATURDAY: Chance shower. High: upper 50s.

