Plymouth police seize heroin after suspicious vehicle investigation

PLYMOUTH — Police seized over 120 bags of heroin Friday after during an investigation into a suspicious vehicle.

Police said they were in the area of Plymouth Center School when the officer saw a car with the door open and investigated. They arrested Ryan Marchetti, 35,and charged him with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Narcotics in a School Zone, and Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell. Marchetti posted a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in New Britain Superior Court on November 4.

When searching the car they found 126 bags of Heroin along with numerous partially empty bags