Rain tonight, clearing Monday

The heavy rain from Nestor is staying to our south but this evening we'll see a period of light rain and drizzle before things taper off around midnight. Temperatures tonight falling into the mid to lower 40s so not nearly as cold as Saturday night/Sunday morning.

Monday looks pleasant for us. Mostly sunny skies, highs in the 60s with light winds out of the north. By late Tuesday into the first part of Wednesday a front sweeps through bringing us a period of moderate to heavy rain at times. Once that moves out in the early part of Wednesday high pressure builds in. The second half of the week looks seasonable with temperatures in the lower 60s and mostly sunny skies.

FORECAST:

TONIGHT: A period of rain early, than clearing after midnight. Lows: 45-55

MONDAY: Sunny, delightful. High: Mid 60s.

TUESDAY: Increasing clouds with the showers developing late afternoon and evening.

WEDNESDAY: AM showers, then becoming partly to mostly sunny. High: Near 60.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low 60s.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. High: 60s.

SATURDAY: Early showers, then partly sunny . High: upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: mid 50s

