Student found dead in SCSU campus garage

NEW HAVEN — A body was found on the campus of Southern Connecticut State University Sunday.

Officials said Sean Gallo, 22, of Brookfield, was found unresponsive in his vehicle parked in the West Campus Parking Garage around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Gallo was a junior, was in his first semester at Southern after transferring from Naugatuck Valley Community College.

Officials said the exact cause of death has yet to be determined, but University Police said there was no evidence of foul play.

Gallo’s mother released the following statement:

“My son, Sean Patrick Gallo, a junior majoring in history, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20. He was 22. I want you to know that he was so happy to be at Southern. It was a dream come true.

Thank you for teaching him. Thank you for being his friend. Thank you for making him smile, laugh and for spending time with him while he was alive. Please remember him fondly for he cared so much about you.

Sean loved penguins so in lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Organization for the Conservation of Penguins at seabirds.org.” 💙

“Our deepest sympathies are extended to Sean’s family and friends on this untimely loss,” said President Joe Bertolino.

School officials said counseling Services will be available Monday in Engleman Hall, Room B219, or students may call 203 392-5475 to set up an appointment. Any student needing support may also seek out residence life staff or the Dean of Students’ office.