Shubert hosts Halloween Open House

NEW HAVEN-- Dozens of families got in the Halloween spirit at the Shubert Theater's annual Halloween Open House on Sunday.

The theater hosts the event to welcome kids to do some early trick-or-treating. bring home arts and crafts, watch movies and dress up.

" I get to spend time with my family and I get to have lots of fun," said Jennavie Roman of New Haven.

While there are plenty of fun activities for kids, the event puts a smile on parents' faces as well.

"It’s a fun time for the kids, you can walk around, play," said Loni Hubert of Middletown.

The event is the Shubert Theater's way of kicking off its annual Toy Drive and let families know about upcoming kid-friendly shows.

It also connects parents to different resources in the community, like Read to Grow.

We bring books and different activities to really promote and bridge that gap to early literacy. It’s a big problem in New Haven so we try to get those kids ready for kindergarten," said Melissa Ruggiero of the organization.

After the open house, kids also got to trick-or-treat around The Shops at Yale.