The Real Story: An ‘exit interview’ with retiring Chief State’s Attorney Kevin Kane

Posted 3:55 PM, October 20, 2019, by , and , Updated at 04:02PM, October 20, 2019

FOX61 reporter Matt Caron’s exclusive in-depth interview with retiring chief state’s attorney Kevin Kane. In this segment, Kane offers his views on the death penalty, racial bias in law enforcement, and the opioid crisis.

In part 2, Kevin Kane talks with Matt about important changes in the juvenile justice system, the trouble juries have coming to a just verdict, and people's lack of trust in the justice system. And, he offers advice to his successor.

