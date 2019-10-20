× Thief steals puppies from Branford store; dogs found, thief still at large

BRANFORD – Police are on the lookout for a man believed to have stolen two puppies Friday night.

Police say a white man, about 6-feet tall, is believed to be involved in the theft of two Miniature Pinscher puppies from the All Pets Club store on East Main Street in Branford. The man was captured on security video. Police say the dogs were recovered on Saturday, and were not injured.

The store says the puppies were found abandoned in wandering in the parking lot of another business on East Main Street. The store also say the man appeared to be in the company of two young women.

If you have any information about this incident, you can contact Branford Police Officer Emery at 203-481-4241.