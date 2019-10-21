A favorable fall foliage season boosts biz across CT

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SIMSBURY – It’s been a colorful few weeks foliage wise all across Connecticut, just look up.

This season, the fall colors are helping to rise business for places like the historic Silas W. Robbins House, a bed and breakfast, in Old Wethersfield.

Anne Street Hilaire the Director of Marketing at the Robbins House said, “we are busy year round but October is our prime time.”

St. Hilaire said the bed and breakfast always benefits from a good foliage season.

“We get people from all over the nation,” St. Hilaire said, “but to bring in people from Europe and many other countries – they know New England’s fall charm and that is really helpful to us.”

On another level in Simsbury, hikers have been flocking to Hublein Tower, thanks to such a vibrant fall season.

John Guglielmoni, the parks and recreation supervisor for Penwood State Park Unit and Talcott Mountain State Park said, “it’s been one of our busiest years and one of the nicest for fall foliage in recent memory.

Gugulielmoni added that Hublein Tower will stay open to sightseers and leaf peepers through October 27th.

To see a foliage map for Connecticut and to find out more about the current fall season click here.