Berlin police release photos of a suspect vehicle in fatal hit and run

BERLIN — Police have released photos of a suspect vehicle in a fatal hit and run earlier this month.

Janine Wiktor, 58, of New Britain, died of injuries she suffered on October 16. Police said Wiktor was hit and killed on New Britain Road by the Prentice Place Condominiums. Police believe the pickup truck shown in the photos was involved.

Police said the truck travelled through the parking lot of McDonalds restaurant at 185 New Britain Road. Police said the damage on the vehicle would most likely be to the passenger side front end.

Any tips or information can be submitted directly to Officer Tom Bobok directly at (860) 828-7088 or tbobok@berlinpd.org