CC Sabathia announces retirement from baseball

NEW YORK — New York Yankees great CC Sabathia announced his retirement Monday.

Sabathia’s career ended with a whimper last Thursday, when exited Game 4 of the ALCS with an apparent solider injury.

After speculation that the 39 year-old would retire following the injury, Sabathia tweeted a statement saying that he was leaving the mound for good.

“I’m so thankful to have experienced this journey with every teammate past and present,” said Sabathia in his tweet.

The 2007 Cy Young Award winner began his career as a Cleveland Indian before being traded to Milwaukee in 2008.

Sabathia would then sign with the Yankees in 2009 as a free agent and helped lead the storied franchise to its most recent World Series victory. He lead the league in wins twice in 2009 and 2010.

Former teammate Robinson Cano congratulated Sabathia via Twitter saying that Sabathia is a “first ballot Hall of Famer for sure.”

First Ballot Hall of Famer. Enjoy retirement brother. #LegaCCy https://t.co/nrWC5vD9jd — Robinson Cano (@RobinsonCano) October 21, 2019

The six time All-Star finished his career with 251 wins, 3.74 overall ERA, and 3,093 strikeouts.