Hamden police: Man robbed after setting up meeting on dating app

HAMDEN — Police have released descriptions of two suspects who they said robbed a man who had expected to meet a woman he talked to on a dating app.

Police said Saturday, just before midnight, they were called to the area of Dixwell Avenue and North Street on the report of an armed street robbery.

They said a 30-year-old Hamden resident was expecting to meet a woman from a dating app but instead was approached by two individuals that demanded his belongings. One of the suspects had a gun. The suspects hit the victim on the back of the head with the gun. Several items were stolen, including the victim’s wallet, money, credit cards and cell phone.

Police described the suspects as follows:

Black male, 18 to 22 years of age, 6’1”, thin build, with a bandana covering his mouth.

Black male, 18 to 22 years of age, 5’9”, thin build, with a bandana covering his mouth.