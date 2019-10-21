× Hamden police officer charged in April shooting

NEW HAVEN — A Hamden police officer was arrested Monday and charged with assault and reckless endangerment as a result of the use of force in an April incident in New Haven that left a woman wounded.

Devin Eaton, 29, was arrested by Connecticut State Police on a warrant charging him with one count of Assault in the First Degree and two counts of Reckless Endangerment in the First Degree.

Officials also released a report on the shooting.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, the charges are the result of an investigation of the April 16 shooting on Argyle Street in New Haven. Hamden police were investigating a report of a possible armed robbery at a gas station.

While investigating, police found a car suspected to be involved on Argyle Street and Dixwell Avenue over the town line in New Haven. Paul Witherspoon III, 21, and his girlfriend, Stephanie Washington, 22, were in the car.

Hamden Officer Devin Eaton and Yale University Terrance Pollock, confronted the suspects of the car. Shots were fired by police. Washington was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries. Witherspoon was not injured.

“The warrant states that a New Haven woman was wounded as a result of the use of force by Eaton involving a motor vehicle stopped on Argyle Street. The driver of the car sustained minor non-gunshot injuries, the warrant states. Neither the driver nor the passenger were charged as a result of the incident, the warrant states,” said officials in a press release.

Eaton was released on $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on October 28.